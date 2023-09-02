Nigeria’s new government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has, since its inauguration on the 29th of May 2023, demonstrated serious concern about the state of the nation’s economy, and a spirited commitment to ensure its speedy turnaround. Under its RENEWED HOPE mantra, the government has outlined several strategies and measures towards rebuilding the economy and ensuring a better life for the average Nigerian. These include the focus on expanding the tax net, raising the take-home wages of the average worker as well as the recently pronounced basket of palliatives for the nation’s nano, micro, small and medium enterprises as well as the disadvantaged Nigerian homes living below the poverty level.

Concerned that government is yet to roll out strategies to mainstream Nigeria’s non-oil export sector into the emerging economic rebuild agenda, a Canada-based non-profit, Talking Trade and Investment Global and Nigeria’s leading export consultancy firm, FemiBoyede Consulting Limited, have taken the prerogative of organizing a National Policy Dialogue to create the awareness needed for government to understand the critical role that international trade, especially non-oil exports can play in the speedy attainment of the collective aspiration to rebuild the nation’s economy.

The dialogue seeks to proffer solutions to identified challenges limiting Nigeria’s performance in the international trade arena, as the country grapples with challenges stemming from over-reliance on imports, a negative trade balance, and currency devaluation. With the aim of proactively reversing this trend, this initiative aligns with the strategic vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to rejuvenate the economy under the banner of “RENEWED HOPE.” The event will bring together prominent voices, including CEOs of the country’s Trade Support Institutions (Nigerian Export Promotion Council -NEPC, Nigeria Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, Debt Management Office), selected commercial banks, leading commodity associations and non-oil exporting bodies.

This high-profile dialogue sets forth a concrete plan of action that entails a concerned stakeholders meeting, a resonating communique, and a powerful media campaign to garner the attention of both the government and the relevant public. It is the hope of the organizers that the solutions developed at the dialogue will help the administration to chart a new course for the enhancement of Nigeria’s export competitiveness as well as forge a positive collaboration between the exporters and Government and pave the way for a stronger non-oil export sector that can spearhead Nigeria’s economic resurgence.

The event is designed as a hybrid format, with 100 (strictly by invitation) physical attendees while a Zoom link will be provided for all concerned players in the non-oil exports sector to join in and air their views and perspectives. The Keynote address will be delivered by the former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar. Other high-level dignitaries expected include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the newly appointed Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, the Special Adviser to the President on Trade, Chairmen of the Senate Committee of Trade and Investment, the House of Representatives Committees on Commerce and the Committee on Finance, etc. The event has Media Partners including BusinessDay, Premium Times and Dataphyte.

