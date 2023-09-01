Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced that all ongoing plans for Nigeria’s National carrier ( Nigeria Air) operations and airport concessions have been temporarily suspended.

Mr Keyamo disclosed this during an inspection tour of facilities at the Lagos airport on Thursday, a statement issued Friday by the ministry’s Head of Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, said.

“On concessioning of the airports and Nigeria air project, the Minister said all will be put on hold (suspended) until he briefs Mr. President on his findings,” the statement said.

Mr Keyamo said as much as he is willing to protect the local airlines, he expects them to be more efficient and effective, noting that issues of flight cancellation and delays will be looked into and laws enforced where necessary.

The Minister further directed the removal of unserviceable aircraft by the owners.

The move to suspend Nigeria air planned operation and concession of airports came less than two weeks after Mr Keyamo was sworn in as Aviation Minister and less than four months after his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, unveiled the controversial airline in May.

Background

After several failed promises, Mr Sirika launched Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, less than three days before leaving office.

The development further heightened concerns among Nigerians, as many took to social media to question the move and Mr Sirika’s handling of the airline’s proposed operation. The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation later called for the suspension of the establishment of Nigeria Air and for the prosecution of those involved in the unveiling of the national carrier, describing the exercise as a “ fraud”.

Similarly, less than two weeks to the end of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, to the Corporacion American Airport Consortium.

This was faulted by the Nigerian Senate in July during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin. By the agreement on the concession, Corporacion America Airports Consortium will make an upfront payment of $7 million to run the Abuja airport for 20 years and $1.5 million for Kano airport for 30 years.

The total revenue from the concession of the two airports during the period is estimated at over $4 billion.

Optimising FAAN’s revenue capacity

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo said that the government plans to optimise the generating capacity of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“60% revenue of FAAN comes from Lagos and as such the new terminal should be used optimally,” the statement said.

The minister explained that the airport’s new terminal has 60 check-in points and can accommodate much traffic.

He said that the old terminal should undergo a complete overhaul, noting that the central cooling system is not working, and a lot of dilapidation needs to be fixed.

According to the statement, Mr Keyamo directed that all airlines in the old terminal should move their check-in counters to the new terminal within three months.

“To give space for the expansion of the new terminal to accommodate bigger aircraft, Keyamo said he will discuss with owners of private hangers within the space for possible relocation of their hangers,” the statement said.

