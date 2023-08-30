Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc reached a critical phase in its business combination bid with salt-maker NASCON Allied Industries and Dangote Rice after the trio agreed to the terms and conditions clearing the path for their integration into a single entity.

The internal restructuring of the firms will be executed courtesy of “a scheme of merger under Section 711 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act, 2020 (as amended) and other applicable rules and regulations,” Dangote Sugar said in a Wednesday statement.

Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dangote Rice are all members of the conglomerate Dangote Industries Limited controlled by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

Through the scheme consideration, 12 ordinary shares in NASCON will be exchanged for 11 Dangote Sugar shares, totalling 2,428,651,847 new ordinary shares of Dangote Shares.

Similarly, every one ordinary share of Dangote Rice will be swapped for 14 Dangote shares, adding up to 2,775,792,508 new ordinary shares of Dangote Shares, according to the document seen by PREMIUM.

If the transaction goes through the total fully paid-up shares of the combined entity will come to 17,351,322,596.

Dangote Sugar first announced the merger in July, noting the deal “will consolidate and solidify the Group’s market position and ultimately reposition the Group to harness future opportunities in the foods industry.”

Last January, BUA Foods, its biggest competitor, listed its shares on the Nigerian Exchange after merging its sugar, rice, edible oils, flour and pasta businesses.

Shares in Dangote Sugar and NASCON have gained 95.3 per cent and 119.8 per cent respectively since 13 July, when the merger plan was first announced.

“The company will now proceed to apply to the SEC for the approval of the scheme, and subject to the approval of the SEC, will apply to the Federal High Court for an order to convene a meeting of its shareholders to consider the Scheme,” the document said.

Dangote Sugar’s total assets came to N566 billion as of 31 June, 2023, while NASCON’s stood at N68.5 billion.

