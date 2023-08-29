The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Tuesday said it has identified its retail station and the individuals involved in the under-dispensing of fuel to customers in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The oil firm said this in a statement posted via its official X platform on Tuesday.

The NNPCL made this known in reaction to a recent video circulating on social media showing NNPC Retail Ltd service agents under-dispensing fuel to customers in Port-Harcourt.

In its reaction on Tuesday, the NNPCL said it had identified the station and the individuals involved and has taken appropriate disciplinary action against the staff.

“Dear valued customers, our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media depicting NNPC Retail Ltd. service agents apparently under-dispensing fuel to customers.

“While taking these actions very seriously, we would like to inform the general public that we have identified both the station and the individuals involved and have taken appropriate disciplinary action against the staff,” the NNPCL said.

It said measures have already been put in place to prevent future recurrence of such incidents across our retail network.

The company explained that in the spirit of open and transparent communication with its customers towards effective service improvement, it encourages customers always to report any areas needing improvement at its over 900 stations through its social media channels and customer care lines.

“We regret this unfortunate incident and will continue to uphold the high standards and quality of service that are hallmarks of the NNPC Ltd brand,” it said.

