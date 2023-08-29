The Nigerian government on Tuesday unveiled an overhauling strategy for Nigeria’s steel sector revival.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Alaba Balogun, made this known on Tuesday.

Mr Balogun said the federal government through the newly created Ministry of Steel Development has taken significant steps towards rejuvenating the nation’s steel sector by announcing a comprehensive insurance coverage for all ongoing steel projects within the country.

According to the statement, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, made the declaration during a crucial meeting with key agencies under the ministry namely, the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, National Iron-Ore Mining Company, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Metallurgical Training Institute and National Metallurgical Development Center, Jos.

The statement said that during the interface with the heads of the agencies, Mr Audu explained that the deliberate policy of the present administration to introduce insurance coverage for steel projects is a critical step to mitigate the risks and uncertainties inherent in large-scale developmental endeavours.

The minister said by providing this insurance coverage, the government aims to foster an environment that is conducive to attracting investments into the steel sector, securing financing and expediting the successful completion of various steel-related initiatives across the country.

Mr Audu noted that to ensure a structured and successful implementation of this policy, the ministry would outline a comprehensive two-year activation plan, noting that the strategic plan is designed to catalyze the revival of all steel-associated interventions, which underscored a steadfast commitment to achieving tangible progress within a stipulated time frame.

“The journey towards revitalizing the steel sector is beyond insurance coverage. The government has devised a comprehensive overhauling strategy to tackle the multi-faceted challenges impeding the sector’s growth. Central to this strategy is the optimization of skilled labour and enhancing security measures to ensure a safe and productive working atmosphere,” Mr Balogun quoted the minister as saying.

The minister listed other solution ideas to include the rehabilitation of the rail infrastructure connecting the Itakpe and Ajaokuta Steel Complexes, a functioning rail network for the transportation of raw materials and finished products.

This, Mr Audu noted, has the potential to significantly boost the operational efficiency of these complexes, thereby positively influencing the entire street value chain.

