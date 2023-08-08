President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The inauguration of the committee took place at the state house in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Earlier in July, Mr Tinubu approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms and appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the chairman of the committee.

The government said the establishment of the committee reflects Mr Tinubu’s commitment to addressing challenges and bringing about transformative reforms in fiscal policy and taxation.

The committee’s primary objective, according to the Nigerian government, is to enhance revenue collection efficiency, ensure transparent reporting, and promote the effective utilisation of tax and other revenues to boost citizens’ tax morale, foster a healthy tax culture, and drive voluntary compliance.

In his address at the inauguration, Zaccheus Adedeji, the special adviser to the president on revenue, said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their pedigree, years of experience, competence and professional integrity.”

“Mr President, these highly accomplished men and women with proven records of performance in their careers which cut across various sectors of our national life have accepted the honour to serve their country because they share in your vision of a better, more inclusive and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

“Mr President, you have the pedigree when it comes to revenue transformation. You demonstrated this when you were the Governor of Lagos State over 20 years ago.

“Your remarkable achievements during the period not only set the path for future revenue improvement in Lagos state, but it also became the reference point for other states across the country.”

Mr Adedeji said Nigerians have confidence that under Mr Tinubu’s visionary leadership, the country will overcome its unpalatable revenue problem.

He explained that Nigeria has huge potential for revenue mobilisation that should be sufficient to cater for the people without resorting to excessive borrowing which often crowds out the private sector and limits ability to finance sustainable development, create jobs and prosperity for Nigerians.

“From our engagements with various stakeholders so far, the message has been clear, and we recognise the sense of urgency to address the various tax and fiscal impediments facing businesses, both large and small.

“We are grateful to Mr President for assenting to the executive orders in July which provided some relief to individuals and businesses including the suspension of the excise tax on telecommunications, and the reversal of escalation of excise tax on manufacturers,” he said.

Mr Adedeji noted that the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms will allow Nigeria to further engage with various stakeholders to identify their pain points and critical concerns bothering tax and fiscal policies and to collectively develop the solutions necessary to address these challenges in a holistic manner.

“We are most gracious to you, Mr President, for all the support you have given us so far. I want to assure you sir that this committee will deliver on its mandate.

“On account of the work the committee sets out to do, our business environment will become more conducive for local and foreign investment, wealth will be created that will boost government revenue and our country will be better for it,” he said.

