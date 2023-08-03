The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) on Thursday announced that it has suspended “car hire services” at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The temporary suspension is a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators, which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

According to a statement issued by FAAN’s Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Director, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, normal car hire services will resume as soon as their differences are resolved.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers, to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport,” the statement said.

Mr Yakubu-Funtua noted that the management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience the “necessary suspension” may cause Nigerians who play the airport.

Last year, to ease logistic arrangements for airport users, FAAN inaugurated an app for taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA).

The agency claimed at the time that the technology would boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

