The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Tayo Aduloju as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2024.

Mr Aduloju, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness, will succeed the current CEO, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, upon completing his two-term tenure.

The group announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the NESG had taken a quantum leap, utilising technology and data to promote the inclusive and sustainable growth of Nigeria’s economy while upholding its core principles of a free-market economy, the rule of law, and governance in the national interest.

The Chairman Board of Directors of NESG, Niyi Yusuf, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr Jaiyeola for his dedicated service and impact.

The group said the incoming CEO brings exceptional vision and expertise.

“A distinguished scholar-practitioner, economist, policy entrepreneur, and strategist, he has contributed significantly to various reform initiatives, spanning sectors such as water, agriculture, finance, governance, maritime and public service,” it said.

Mr Aduloju’s experience includes advising former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo, spearheading the NESG’s national public-private leadership forums, and promoting sustainable development.

The incoming CEO, with an illustrious academic background as an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, University of Oxford, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, possesses the ideal qualifications to lead NESG through its upcoming phase, the statement said.

Mr Aduloju also holds several distinguished accolades, including the Walden University 2022 Citizens Award for the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Economic Policy and Public Administration; he is a graduate and alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, in addition to holding an Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard Kennedy School.

He is also a fellow of esteemed professional institutions, including the Chief of Staff Association, the Institute of Strategic Management in Nigeria, and the Institute of Management Consultants in the United States.

NESG said it looks forward to Mr Aduloju’s visionary leadership as its 6th CEO and the continued pursuit of its mission to transform the Nigerian economy.

“The organisation remains committed to driving positive change, facilitating crucial reforms, and collaboration to shape a prosperous future for Nigeria,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

