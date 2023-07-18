Petroleum pump price rose to N617 per litre at various outlets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The development comes months after the oil company approved an upward review in the pump price of petroleum nationwide.

President Bola Tinubu had, in his inaugural address on 29 May, announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre, an almost 200 per cent increase from the initial price below N200.

The hike immediately triggered an increase in transportation fares and prices of goods and services by various percentages.

PREMIUM TIMES observed Tuesday morning that NNPCL outlets in the Central area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, adjusted the pump price of petroleum to N617.

A resident, James Arpashe, said: “I just bought fuel for N617 in the NNPC located at the central business area this morning.”

At several other outlets in Wuse area of the capital city, this newspaper confirmed that the pump price equally jumped to N617 as motorists and commuters grumble amid the uncertainty.

In Akute, Ogun State, the pump price was adjusted to N568 at the NNPCL outlet as motorists scrambled to get fuel.

NNPCL spokesperson, GarbaDeen Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that the company would provide clarity on the issue shortly.

