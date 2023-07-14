Access Holdings has entered into various pacts with Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) aimed at acquiring the British Bank’s subsidiaries in four African markets, Nigeria’s biggest lender announced Friday.

The move signals Access Holdings most aggressive push for expansion beyond its home market Nigeria ever since it commenced operation in Nigeria in 1989 as Access Bank.

StanChart’s banking operations in Angola, Cameroon, The Gambia and Sierra Leone are up for grabs by Access Holdings, according to a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The financial services group’s takeover of African Banking Corporation (Tanzania) Limited (BancABC Tanzania) is also in the bag with a definitive agreement on the deal already in place.

More details shortly.

