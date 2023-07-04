Nestlé Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Namit Mishra as its finance and control director effective 1 August.

Mr Mishra succeeds Sarmad Saleem, who is billed to step down from the position on 31 July.

Mr Saleem has taken up the role of Head of finance and control for Nestlé Punna Petcare — Zone AOA.

According to a notice by the company’s secretary, Bode Ayeku, the board acknowledged Mr Saleem’s contributions to the company since his appointment as the finance and control director of the Company 1 June 2022 and accepted his decision to step down while wishing him success in his new role.

Profile

Mr Mishra joined Moga Factory in 1995. In 2004, he was promoted to the role of Corporate Costing Manager for the South Asia Region (SAR).

In 2011, he returned to India as the Business Controller for Nestle Nutrition and Nestle Health Science and contributed strongly towards profitable growth and capacity expansion at the Samalkha Factory.

In October 2015, he moved as Head of Management Accounting, SAR, reshaping the role to a more proactive decision support one.

ALSO READ: Nèstle Nigeria to pay shareholders N40 billion dividend

Mr Mishra moved to his current role in 2019 and has delivered strong results as a co-pilot to the market while driving business transformation across multiple fronts, the company said.

During his tenure, Nestle Bangladesh successfully implemented Nestle Business Excellence (NBE) end-to-end rollout across all the streams, commissioned the biggest capex, and successfully negotiated the rollout of the first-ever Co-Man operations in Bangladesh.

According to the company, Mr Mishra has diligently managed the volatility and ensured seamless business continuity amid ongoing forex challenges in Bangladesh.

“Nama has a deep understanding of our businesses and processes and a strong ability to adapt, transform and create value. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Lucknow University, India. He is also a Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of ve (ICWAI),” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

