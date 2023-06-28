The Naira gained further against the United States dollar on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) on Tuesday, two sessions after it closed on a negative note last Friday.
According to data posted on the FMDQ securities exchange window where forex is officially traded, naira closed at N763.00 per dollar on Tuesday, appreciating further by N5.17 ( 0.67 per cent) from N768.17 it exchanged on Monday.
The local unit opened sales on Tuesday at N760.50/$1 before it experienced an intraday exchange rate of N841.00 (low), a high of N467.00, and then settled at N763.00.
The Tuesday rate signifies a 0.9 per cent appreciation from N770.17 the naira exchanged against the greenback on Friday last week.
READ ALSO: Naira ends week on negative note, falls by 0.66%
Foreign exchange turnover within the day’s market session increased significantly by 23.98 per cent ($245.65 million) from $198.13 million published in the previous market session on Monday.
At the parallel segment, currency dealers exchanged the dollar at N766.00 across states in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999