In a groundbreaking move to promote financial inclusivity, the United Bank for Africa has unveiled its braille account opening form.

According to the bank, this is the first of its kind in the Nigerian and African banking industry.

The pioneering initiative aims to cater to the unique financial needs of visually impaired individuals, who have long faced disadvantages in accessing banking services.

According to a press statement by the bank’s spokesperson, Ramon Nasir, the official launch of the initiative took place on Tuesday in Lagos where key executives of the bank and notable guests gathered.

The event was graced by Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, representatives from the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, and students from the Pacelli School for the Blind.

Mr Asuquo, an advocate for the visually impaired, commended UBA for its commitment to inclusivity while stating that the initiative will eliminate the previous limitations faced by visually impaired individuals in accessing banking services.

“Before now, we have always been at the mercy of the reader when we want to do things like open accounts for ourselves, but this account opening form has come to solve the problem of access which has previously been a huge limiting factor for people like me who are blind. With this initiative, UBA has promoted our ideal of inclusivity and has helped to put back freedom in our hands while opening us up to the variety of opportunities and options available to us.

“UBA has blazed the trail, I am beyond elated, as this new initiative will send a strong note to others to replicate the same feat and make people realise that banking services can and should be done with humanity in mind. Thank you UBA for amplifying this much needed cause, I endorse this 100 per cent and I believe it is a much needed first step that will lead to so many others,” he said.

Ugo Nwaghodoh, UBA’s Executive Director of Finance and Risk Management, emphasized the bank’s ongoing efforts to create a comfortable environment for physically challenged individuals within the financial industry.

Mr Nwaghodoh highlighted the importance of financial inclusion and emphasized that the Braille Account Opening Form allows visually impaired customers to enjoy the same opportunities as other customers, empowering them to independently initiate and complete the account opening process.

According to the statement, the braille form was developed in collaboration with the Anglo-Nigerian Welfare Association for the Blind.

This innovative solution enables blind customers to seamlessly integrate into the financial system by providing them with the means to initiate and complete the account opening process independently.

Representatives from the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs applauded UBA for spearheading the initiative.

They expressed their delight at the prospect of replicating the Braille Account Opening Form across the 19 African countries where UBA operates, acknowledging the pivotal role played by institutions in driving positive change.

