Naira on Monday plunged to its lowest rate ever against the United States dollar on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) to trade at N770.38 per dollar after gaining ground last Friday.
The decline happened less than 24 hours after Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the removal of cash deposit limitations on domiciliary accounts, granting account holders the liberty to withdraw up to $10,000 per day.
Data posted on the FMDQ securities exchange window where forex is officially traded showed that the naira commenced the day’s trading at N703.50, hitting an intraday low of N799.00 and a high of N461.00 before it eventually closed at N770.38 per $1.
READ ALSO: Again, naira falls against dollar on I&E window
On Monday, $78.03 million was recorded as foreign exchange supplied within the trading period.
This represents a N107.34 or 16.20 per cent decline from N663.04 per dollar; the domestic unit exchanged on the I & E window in the previous session last Friday.
However, the naira traded at a stronger rate on the parallel market as against the official window on Monday.
The naira was exchanged within the range of N751.00 and N752.00 per dollar at the parallel market on Monday, currency dealers said.
This development leaves the spread between the official and unofficial markets at 2.52per cent on Monday with a margin of N18.38/N19.38.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999