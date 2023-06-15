The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it had directed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISP) in the country to comply with regulatory frameworks emplaced by the commission towards ensuring the security and safety of their networks for telecom consumers.

The NCC said this in a statement by Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs of the commission, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Commission, Umar Danbatta, gave the charge at the 2023 annual Nigeria DigitalSense Forum, focused on internet governance for development, which took place in Lagos.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, Mr Danbatta, represented by Chidi Diugwu, the NCC’s head of new media and information security, noted that one of the regulatory frameworks put in place by the commission is the Internet Code of Practice (ICP) for the telecom industry, which is designed to protect the right of internet users.

He said the Internet Code also outlines Internet access service providers’ obligations concerning protecting consumers’ personal data. It also lists the obligations of internet access service providers in handling offensive and potentially harmful content and the protection of minors and vulnerable audiences online, among others.

By upholding the tenets of the Internet governance code, Mr Danbatta said the commission, in collaboration with other stakeholders, can make networks safe and get telecom consumers protected online.

Speaking on the topic “5G: Data Governance, Safety and Security in Nigeria”, Mr Danbatta said building robust legal and regulatory frameworks is a crucial requirement for effective data governance in Nigeria and that the ICP provides the framework.

He underscored the need for telecom licensees, especially the MNOs and ISPs, to adhere strictly to industry frameworks that seek to enthrone effective governance in Internet delivery services.

Mr Danbatta said with the emergence of new technologies such as the Fifth Generation (5G), currently being deployed in Nigeria; the need has come to pay greater attention to the issue of privacy, data integrity and online trust across telecom networks.

“As we embrace the transformative potential of newer technologies such as 5G, we must prioritize safety concerns because the amount and speed of data generated using 5G technology is unprecedented.

“As such, we need to always prioritise consumer privacy, transparency, and ethical data use; this can be achieved by cultivating trust and handling data responsibly, and by doing so, we can unlock the full potential of 5G technology and promote innovation in Nigeria,” he said.

