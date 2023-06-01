The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc. (the Bank) has announced the appointment of Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new board chairman.

The appointment is further to the retirement of the current board chairman, Babatunde Kasali, who proceeds on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

Mrs Olorunshola joined the bank as a non-executive director in 2022 and, until her new appointment, was the chairman of the board’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

Before joining the bank, Mrs Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for fifteen (15) years with experience spanning the supply chain, business re-engineering and process management.

She has over ten (10) years of boardroom experience and business management. She possesses a B.Sc. degree in Education & Economics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

She is a well-trained professional in various aspects of business management and corporate governance practices from multiple training facilities such as Four Acres Training Facility, Unilever UK, FITC, Leishton Academy, and H Pierson, and her work experience spans every aspect of the supply chain including Business & Production Planning, Procurement, Distribution, Import & Export, and Logistics Services. She is a lover of education.

Her widely read publication on small business sustainability strategies, published in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been referenced by many scholars.

Mrs Olorunshola is a Director and a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars, Fellow, the Institute of Management Consultants, Member Institute of Directors, and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.

An ardent believer in community development and pursuant to this interest, she volunteers in many civic activities, where she has contributed significantly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.

SIGNED

Johnson Lebile

Company Secretary/General Counsel

