NASCON Allied Industries Plc, makers of Dangote Salt and Seasoning, has confirmed the appointment of Thabo Mabe as its substantive managing director, the company said Tuesday.

The board of directors of the salt manufacturer disclosed in a statement that it arrived at the decision at a meeting on 26 May.

Mr Mabe has been functioning in an acting capacity as the managing director of the company since 12 February, succeeding Paul Farrer, who resigned a month earlier.

He is a graduate of Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, South Africa, where he completed a Bachelor of Science in 1986.

Between 1987 and 1989, he was a developmental chemist (adhesives) at Chemicals and Research Care South Africa.

Mr Mabe was the process controller of Home Care Unilever South Africa from 1989 to 1991, later becoming the quality assurance manager, serving in that capacity for two years.

He later served as the operations manager between 1993 and 1996.

He was later appointed as the manufacturing director and later vice president Supply Chain for Unilever HPC in 2004.

“He was appointed to the Board of Directors and CEO of Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2010,” the document stated.

Mr Mabe “joined Dangote Group as the MD/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc in 2014 before moving on to oversee the rice business of the Group,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, NASCON also announced the appointment of Fatima Aliko-Dangote as a non-executive director, having previously served as the executive director, commercial operations at the company.

In her previous role, she led the development and execution of NASCON’s commercial sales and marketing strategy, with oversight for branding, logistics and transportation.

Ms Aliko-Dangote was formerly an associate at Banwo & Ighodalo, a law firm. She is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

She was previously a technical specialist at NASCON’s strategy unit and served as the executive assistant to the group executive director, Business Development and Portfolio Management at Dangote Industries Limited.

