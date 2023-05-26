The average price of refilling a five-kilogramme cylinder of cooking gas rose by 22.15 per cent year on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch” for April 2023 released on Friday.

The NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.69 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N4,610.48 recorded in March 2023 to N4,642.27 in April 2023.

But the price rose by 22.15 per cent from N3,800.47 in April 2022, the bureau said.

The report said Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5 kg cooking gas at N5,000.00, followed by Abuja at N4,965.15, and Kaduna at N4,960.80.

It added that Rivers recorded the lowest price at N4,250.00, followed by Enugu and Anambra at N4,252.51 and N4,256.14 respectively.

The report said the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5 kg cylinder of cooking gas at N4,893.67, followed by the North-West at N4,693.76, while the South-East recorded the lowest at N4,461.65.

12.5-kilogram size

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 0.59 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N10,262.56 in March 2023 to N10,323.33 in April 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the bureau said this rose by 26.44 per cent from N8,164.37 in April 2022.

In state profile analysis, Jigawa recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N11,312.50, followed by Cross River at N10,907.15 and Akwa Ibom at N10,900.00.

The lowest average price was recorded in Ebonyi at N9,600.25, followed by Yobe and Gombe at N9,800.00 and N9,801.47 respectively.

The NBS said the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N10,595.96, followed by the North-West at N10,409.16, while the North-East recorded the lowest price at N9,921.94.

Kerosene

In its National Household Kerosene Price Watch report for April 2023, the NBS said the average retail price per litre of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2023 was N1,160.67, indicating an increase of 1.59 per cent compared to N1,142.46 recorded in March 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the bureau said the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 96.79 per cent from N589.82 in April 2022.

The bureau said the highest average price per litre of Kerosene in April 2023 was recorded in Adamawa at N1,600.00, followed by Abuja at N1,382.10 and Bauchi at N1,320.50.

It said the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa at N925.25, followed by Kaduna at N950.50 and Edo at N965.85.

The NBS noted that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,273.53, followed by the South-East at N1,265.71 while North-West recorded the lowest at N1,014.19.

Price per gallon

The report noted that the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2023 was N4,166.94, showing an increase of 1.50 per cent from N4,105.25 in March 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 95.03 per cent from N2,136.52 in April 2022.

“Lagos recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Kerosene at N4,990.25, followed by Katsina at N4,925.00 and Zamfara at N4,883.20,” it said.

Delta recorded the lowest price at N2,500.15, followed by Rivers and Bayelsa at N3,000.00 and N3,208.34 respectively.

The report noted that the North West recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Kerosene at N4,580.50 followed by the North East at N4534.61 while the South-South recorded the lowest at N3,249.59.

