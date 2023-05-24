President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve the payment of judgement debts awarded by different courts against the federal government.

The president said the judgement debts were awarded in different currencies which he summed up to $556,712,584,01; £98,526,013 and N226,280,801,801,64.

Mr Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, the president stated that the debts were awarded in litigations against federal ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government through the issuance of promissory notes.

He noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved settlement of the judgement debts in its sitting on 29 March.

“Request for the settlement of Nigeria judgement debts secured by the federal ministries, department and agencies through the issuance of promissory notes,” the letter reads.

“The distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council FEC in its meeting on March 29, 2023 approved the settlement of top priority judgement debts secured by federal ministries, departments and agencies MDAs through the issuance of promissory notes,” it added.

“The judgement debts have been settled through the issuance of promissory notes which will then be reviewed over time for convinience for the federal government or of Nigeria.

“In view of the forgoing, I request the Senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the settlement of the total judgement debts and general judgements incurred by the following MDS In the sum of USD five hundred and sixty six million, seven hundred and twelve thousand , five hundred and eighty four dollars , thirty one cent.

“British Pounds, Ninety eight million , five hundred and twenty six thousand, fourteen cents and Two hundred and twenty six billion, two hundred and eighty one million, eight hundred and one thousand, eight hundred and one naira sixty four kobo through the issuance of promissory notes.”

The president urged the Senate to request for additional information on the judgement debts from the Attorney General of the Federation and financial team of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the other team of finance , budget and national planning may provide any information that will be required for the consideration of this request.”

