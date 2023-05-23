The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc said it is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the fifth edition of the annual UBA Africa Conversations.

The event will be held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater, UBA House, on Wednesday, 24 May.

A statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES said this is coming at a time Africans are achieving great feats on the global front.

According to the statement, UBA Conversation 2023 allows the African and global audience to hear and connect with diverse panellists on their African journeys and how they have waded through various challenges to attain international successes in their own rights.

It said this year’s theme is: ‘Innovating for Growth in Africa’, and interestingly, this edition involves an all-female panel who are certified professionals in their own right from various fields.

READ ALSO:

“They include the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah; President, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo; award-winning and trendsetting Foodpreneur/Chef, Hilda Baci; Renowned Fashion Designer, Banke Lawson-Kuku and Business & Technology Executive; Folusho Gbadamosi.

‘These intelligent women will speak on how they have succeeded at their craft overtime and the place of innovation in business.

“They will also speak on their personal journeys and how women have aptly taken their pride of place against all odds to emerge as business leaders while supporting change on this continent,” the statement said.

The session will be moderated by UBA Ghana’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Henry Dottey.

“Also expected at this all-important event is the Chairman, UBA Group, Tony Elumelu; the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba; other key management staff, business leaders and key players in the economic, financial and business landscape in Africa,” it said.

The statement noted that the UBA Africa Conversations, which will begin at 12 p.m.WAT is open to all and will be aired online on the bank’s social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook.

Since 1963, Africa Day has been celebrated every year on May 25th across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

