Ikeja Hotel Plc, a Nigerian hospitality company, has announced the appointment of two new directors to its board.

The announcement was made in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public on 5 May.

The changes were made by the company’s majority shareholders, with OMA Investments Limited replacing Alexander Thomopulos with Ngozi Edozien as their new representative.

The notice also stated that Fadeke Olugbemi-Oba resigned and Honeywell Group nominated Kemi Adeoye as their new representative.

The Board of Directors also appointed both Ms Edozien and Mrs Adeoye as Directors to fill the vacancies that arose as a result of the resignations.

The appointments will be ratified by members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company scheduled to hold on 26 July.

According to the announcement, the new directors have the necessary skills and experience to contribute significantly to the Board of Directors and help steer the company towards continued growth and success.

The company also assured shareholders that the new directors have undergone the necessary due diligence checks, meeting all regulatory requirements.

Profile

Ms Edozien is currently the Managing Director of InVivo Partners Ltd, a principal investment and advisory firm focused on venture, early-stage, and SME businesses.

She also leads a healthcare startup she co-founded, Physio Centers of Africa, in Nigeria.

She has over 30 years of experience in finance, consulting, operational management, and board governance in corporates globally.

She currently sits on several boards, including Stanbic IBTC Holdings (Nigeria), Barloworld Plc (South Africa), Guinness/Diageo (Nigeria), and Imperial Brands PLC (United Kingdom).

Mrs Adeoye is the Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell Group, responsible for accounting, financial reporting, and financial management for Honeywell Group Limited.

She has over 20 years of work experience spanning finance, accounting, and corporate treasury management.

She is a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The appointment of the two new directors is expected to strengthen the board’s governance structure, enhance the company’s management, and contribute to the company’s growth and success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

