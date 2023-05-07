There was panic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed along the runway of the airport.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. and no fatality was recorded, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Sources at the airport who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter said the incident has grounded many flights coming in and out of Abuja.

“Our aircraft that was supposed to leave for Abuja has been delayed because the runway at the Abuja airport is being fixed due to the incident,” another source at the airport told PREMIUM TIMES, adding that other flights have been asked to do the same for the safety of the passengers.

It was also gathered that all passengers aboard the affected Max Air flight, which took off from Yola, disembarked safely along the runway and were conveyed to the airport building.

Max Air speaks

In a statement released by the management of Max Air Sunday evening, the airline said the affected aircraft had 143 passengers and an infant onboard.

“…the aircraft experienced two tire bursts on landing in Abuja, and the emergency response team quickly responded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport,” the statement noted.

“We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and sound.”

According to the statement, the airline has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the passengers are comfortable and are being taken care of during this time and that they have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their luggage and belongings.

“The aircraft tires are being replaced and the aircraft will taxi to the ramp for further investigations before being released for future flights,” the statement said.

Max Air added that it would continue to provide updates on the situation.

“The airline would like to extend its appreciation to the airport authorities, emergency services, and all relevant agencies who responded promptly and professionally to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on board,” the airline said.

