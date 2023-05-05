Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Airtel Africa has appointed Carl Cruz, the outgoing managing director of consumer goods company Unilever West Africa, as the new chief executive of its Nigerian unit.

Mr Cruz, who gave up the top position at Unilever Nigeria on 4 May, resumes his new role on 5 May.

He replaces C Surendran and will simultaneously hold the role of regional operating director of the telecom operator reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa, according to a statement,

“He was a board member in the role of executive director in Unilever Nigeria Plc and a non–executive director in the board of Unilever Ghana representing Unilever as a shareholder. His experience spans more than three decades in companies in Africa and Asia,” the statement said.

He is a graduate of University of De La Salle, Philippines, with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing management. His immediate past position involved overseeing Unilever’s listed national subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria and French-speaking African countries.

Before then, he chaired and led Unilever Sri Lanka alongside holding senior positions at Unilever’s operations in Hindustan and Philippines.

“He has a solid record of accomplishment as a strategic and transformational business leader who thrives on problem-solving and building strong teams to deliver business growth,” said Segun Ogunsanya, the CEO of Airtel Africa.

Mr Cruz has operated in managerial, directional and strategic capacities in areas including sales, trade development, commercial engagement, customer and brand development as well as distribution.

