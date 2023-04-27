Reader survey
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday signed an agreement with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG), to build a floating Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria.
The signing of the agreement took place at the NNPC headquarters in Abuja.
According to NNPCL, the agreement was in furtherance of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilization and enhance gas export.
“NNPC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG), to build a Floating Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria,” the company said.
READ ALSO: Nigeria breaks ground for NLNG Train 7 gas project
“Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari and CEO of Golar LNG, Mr Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony held at the NNPCTowers in Abuja, yesterday.”
Golar LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure.
The LNG infrastructure is active in the liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas, the oil firm said on its official Twitter page.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999