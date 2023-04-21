Reader survey
As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete.
Click here to take it.
Naira weakened against the United States dollar at the Over-The-Counter window on Thursday to exchange at N463.67 to a dollar after recording a slight gain on Wednesday.
The domestic unit which commenced the day’s trading at N462.90 per $1, climbed to a high N459.82 and declined to a low of N466.00 before settling at N463.67 to a dollar, data published by FMDQ, where forex is officially traded, revealed.
The rate represents a N1.17 or 0.25 per cent depreciation from N462.50 it was exchanged in the previous market session on Wednesday.
Forex supply within the official market segment stood at $139.85 million at the close of the day’s business, the data showed.
At the unofficial market, rates collated across the country, showed that the domestic currency closed at N739.55 to a dollar on Tuesday as against N740.65 per $1 it closed on Wednesday.
Tue April, 11:05:01 AM
💵 1 USD >>>>> ₦740.645
💷 1 GBP >>>>> ₦934.297
💶 1 EUR >>>>> ₦824.569
v1.0.7
— ₦aira Rates (@naira_rates) April 18, 2023
By implication, the spread between the authorised and unauthorised market is pegged at N275.95 with a margin of N59.51 per cent at the close of business on Thursday.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999