The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is set to host the fourth edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2023.

The biennial event aims to promote local content development, maximise the participation of Nigerians in the oil and gas industry, and link the industry to other sectors of the economy.

According to a press statement signed by the board’s executive secretary, Simbi Wabote, the event is scheduled to hold on 18 and 19 May 2023 in Bayelsa State, with the theme “The Oil and Gas Industry – Catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialization of Nigeria.”

Mr Wabote said the event aims to showcase the opportunities available in the oil and gas industry and foster partnerships that will drive growth and development in the sector.

He also said the event aims to promote the development of local capacities and capabilities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, foster institutional collaboration, maximise the participation of Nigerians in oil and gas activities, link the oil and gas sector to other sectors of the economy, and maximise the utilisation of Nigerian resources, among other objectives.

According to him, the oil and gas industry has the potential to catalyse industrialisation and promote economic growth, not just in Nigeria, but across the continent.

NOGOF 2023 will showcase the various opportunities available in the oil and gas industry and foster partnerships that will drive growth and development in the sector, the organisers said, adding that the event will also extend its reach beyond Nigeria to the entire African continent.

He said the NCDMB has already secured some sponsors and exhibitors, but there are still opportunities to be a sponsor and an exhibitor. Interested stakeholders are advised to visit the dedicated NOGOF 2023 website for information on how to get involved in any capacity.

He also said the NCDMB has prepared a Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry 2023, which will be made available to all delegates at the event.

The Compendium will guide the investment strategies of interested parties in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, providing a valuable resource that aligns with the local content requirements of the industry.

To ensure the success of NOGOF 2023, Mr Wabote called for the support and cooperation of all participants and experts.

“Our goal is to use NOGOF as a platform to promote the key objectives of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, and drive growth and development across the Nigerian oil and gas value chain,” he said.

The first and second editions of NOGOF were hosted in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states, respectively, while the third edition was hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOGOF 2023 will mark the fourth edition of the event, with delegate registration starting on 17 May, followed by a welcome cocktail event on the same day.

