The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies on Thursday announced the appointment of Bunmi Popoola-Mordi to its board as an executive director.

Mrs Popoola-Mordi was appointed executive director of Human Resources & Corporate Services effective 1 April.

TotalEnergies made the disclosure in a statement posted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signed by company chairman Jean-Philippe Torres.

Mrs Popoola-Mordi is a Law graduate, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

She has several post-graduate degrees in Law and an MBA in oil and gas management.

Her career spans legal practice, banking, human resources management, industrial relations, communication, corporate governance, investor relations, and public relations amongst others.

She joined TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc in 2011 as Legal Affairs Manager/Company Secretary, was promoted to General Manager of Human Resources & Corporate Services/Company Secretary in 2015 and appointed Executive General Manager of Total Country Services in 2019.

