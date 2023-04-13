The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued a warning to the public regarding a fake recruitment portal that is fraudulently inviting eligible members of the public to submit applications for an upcoming recruitment exercise.

According to a press statement issued by the bank, the fraudulent website falsely lists eligibility requirements, including the possession of a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and discriminates against those with physical disabilities.

The statement, signed by the acting spokesperson of the CBN, Isa AbdulMumin, said the bank is not currently conducting any general recruitment exercise and has never requested the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminated against persons with physical disabilities.

“The portal goes on to state that those with physical disabilities are not eligible to apply. For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN is currently not carrying out any general recruitment exercise and will never request for the BVN of intending applicants nor discriminate against persons with physical disabilities.

“Accordingly, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudulent recruitment agents bent on taking advantage of the employment challenge to defraud eligible applicants, particularly young graduates. Please be guided accordingly,” the statement said.

The CBN also urged the public to disregard any information concerning job recruitment that does not emanate from its official website or other known and legitimate social media platforms.

The bank also advised members of the public to report any suspicious job recruitment portal to the appropriate authorities.

The CBN’s warning comes as cases of job scams continue to increase in Nigeria, with many young graduates falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

The bank reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and due process in all recruitment exercises and urged the public to be vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with job recruitment agents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

