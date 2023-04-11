The Nigerian equity market witnessed the release of some impressive full-year corporate results last week as some of the last earnings reports for the full year 2022 trickled in.

Yet, the market bucked the trend as the main equity index sank by 2.3 per cent, while all the five sector indexes except the Insurance Index depreciated following relentless profit-taking.

One bright spot that could turn the tide this week and the next few weeks is the release of the audited financial statements of three of the big banks – FBN Holdings, Access Holdings and GTCO.

That will most likely happen if the results turn out stronger than last year’s and if the cash rewards are alluring enough to cheer investors.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before making investment decisions.

LASACO ASSURANCE

Lasaco Assurance tops this week’s selection for proposing a dividend per share of N0.15 for 2022 and for posting a 465.8 per cent jump in net profit to N1.5 billion during the period.

The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the underwriter at the end of the last trading session was 3.7x, while its earnings per share (EPS) is N0.3.

JAIZ BANK

Jaiz Bank features on the pick this week for declaring a dividend per share of N0.05 for the full year 2022 compared to N0.04 a year earlier. The non-interest bank reported an increase of 68.5 per cent expansion in net profit to N6.9 billion following revenue growth of nearly one-third.

The company’s PE ratio at market close on Friday was 5.2x, while the EPS is N0.18.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY (NAHCO)

NAHCO appears on the selection for proposing a dividend per share of N1.20 for the fiscal year 2022, roughly three times higher than what it paid shareholders for the previous year. The cash plan followed the company’s strong performance, which saw net profit accelerate by more than three times to N2.7 billion.

NAHCO’s PE ratio as of Friday was 7x, while the EPS is currently N1.4.

BERGER PAINTS

Berger Paints makes this week’s pick for planning a dividend per share of N0.70 for shareholders, following a jump of more than half in profit to N208.7 million for the full year 2022.

The firm’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 6.4x, while its EPS is N1.1.

ACCESS HOLDINGS

Access Holdings appears on the pick this week for currently trading well below its intrinsic value, making it cheap for investment. The lender’s PE ratio as of Friday was 1.8x, while the EPS is N4.9.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT

Custodian Investment features on the pick for trading significantly below its actual value.

The company’s PE ratio was 3.1x as of the end of the last trading session, while its EPS is N1.81.

