Nigeria’s Aviation Ministry on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aviation Solutions Group (ASG), amidst ongoing efforts to raise the status of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

In a statement issued Friday by James Odaudu, a special assistant to the minister of Aviation on Public Affairs, the ministry said the MoU will help NCAT in areas of competencies, training and certification in order to position the college as a regional training centre for Africa in civil aviation.

According to the statement, the MoU also has as part of its deliverables the provision of assistance to NCAT for the acquisition of three Full Flight Simulators and certification of one B737NG Full Flight Simulator.

It said ASG and its affiliates are also to provide ground handling service, Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and other training services for the College.

“Vistas of opportunities”

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole, described the event as a “watershed”.

He said the collaboration is expected to create new “vistas of opportunities” for the college in particular and the aviation sector in general.

According to the statement, Mr Meribole informed the ASG management that Nigeria was the ultimate destination and hub of aviation in Africa, and any investment in the sector is an investment worth the while and not misplaced.

He further stated that the Nigerian government would continue to invest in the sector, as the collaboration with the ASG is a subset of the Aviation Master Plan envisioned by the minister or aviation, Hadi Sirika, as approved by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remarks, ASG’s Business Development Executive, Vygaudas Usackas, lauded the collaboration and assured of the readiness of the company to ensure the implementation of the MoU to the letter, the statement noted.

Mr Usackas described Nigeria as a very important country in Africa with huge potential and a ready market for aviation.

According to the statement, the official disclosed that the group had robust relationships with some domestic airline operators in Nigeria and has been offering some mutually beneficial services.

“The signing of the MoU is, without doubt, another milestone of President Buhari in the aviation sector in Nigeria,” the statement said.

