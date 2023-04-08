The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has distanced itself from the activities of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria, ASSOPEP.

According to a press statement by the commission, PenCom said that it has no affiliation with the group.

The statement noted that ASSOPEP claims to resolve pension issues and assist retirees in securing their retirement benefits. But PenCom warned that the claim is false and that the commission has no affiliation with the group.

“The attention of the National Pension Commission (PenCom or Commission) has been drawn to the illicit activities of the Association of Pension Desk Practitioners of Nigeria (ASSOPEP).

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the claims by ASSOPEP are entirely false as the Association has no affiliation with the pension industry nor authorization of any kind whatsoever from PenCom,” it said.

The statement noted that Licensed Pension Fund Operators (LPFOs), who are statutorily mandated to undertake the processing and payment of retirement benefits, are not associated with ASSOPEP in any way.

The commission urged the general public to be cautious of any promise or claim made by ASSOPEP regarding pension and retirement benefits or any other matter relating to the pension industry in Nigeria.

The Commission especially strongly advises workers, retirees, pension desk officers and everyone approached by the association with claims of consulting with their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and PenCom for guidance and assistance in respect of their retirement benefits to exercise caution as any interaction with the association is at the individual’s own risk.

Meanwhile, the commission said it has reported the activities of ASSOPEP to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

