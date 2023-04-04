International Breweries has appointed a new non-executive director to take the place of Tolulope Adedeji, who recently resigned from the board, the company said Monday in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange.

Mrs Adedeji resigned following her appointment as a senior director, trades marketing and sales operations, Labatt Breweries, Canada.

At its meeting held on 31 March, the company approved the appointment of Cherian Kurien to take over from Mrs Adedeji.

Mr Kurien is a Finance and Technology Vice President with AB Inbev, a multinational drinks conglomerate.

He has a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and shipping industries across four continents, the company said.

He has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across functions including Sales, International Trade, Technology, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

“Cherian is a CFA charter holder and has an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He was Finance Director for AB InBev India, VP, Finance Business Unit, India & Southeast Asia, VP, Strategy and Technology, South Korea and now VP Finance, Africa.

“The foregoing is for your information in line with Rules 17.5 and 17.6 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s Rulebook (2015)” the document said.

