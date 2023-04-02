Dangote Cement Plc, sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement maker, said it has conducted a practical exhibition of the uses of its Falcon cement variant in the full glare of block moulders and other construction experts at the ongoing trade fair in Enugu.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the company noted that users of the new variant are assured of solid structures given its weather-proof quality.

It added that the demonstration involved tiling, building, plastering and band screeding.

Johnson Olaniyi, the coordinator of artisan training for Dangote Cement, who led the practical demonstration, stated that the product is particularly suitable for screeding in that it guarantees smooth surfaces, enabling the use of less paint on walls.

According to the document, Mr Olaniyi observed: “that the binding power of Dangote Falcon Cement enables tiles to stick easily to walls and surfaces as the artisans watch tilers used Dangote Falcon Cement to place tiles on walls and surfaces.”

Fred Akingbasote, the regional director of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), enjoined other cement makers to take a cue from Dangote Cement’s initiative to arrange the practical demonstration session.

He enjoined Dangote Cement to put together more enlightenment sessions on the features and benefits of each grade of cement, disclosing SON’s willingness to collaborate in that respect.

The company earlier this year signed a pact with China’s Sinoma International Engineering to construct a 6 million-ton per annum plant in Itori, Ogun State.

It hopes to raise its local capacity to 41.2 million tons and total African capacity to 57.6 million tons per annum.

