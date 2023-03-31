Tech giant, Google, says it removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads, and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts in 2022.

Alejandro Borgia, the director of product management at Google, in a statement, said this represents an increase of 2 billion more ads removed in 2022 from the previous year.

“We also blocked or restricted ads from serving on over 1.5 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 143,000 publisher sites,” the company said in a statement.

The statement noted that at the end of 2022, the company faced a targeted campaign of scammers creating thousands of accounts to spread malware by impersonating popular software brands.

READ ALSO:

“When we identify these coordinated threats, we urgently assess the situation and take action,” it said.

The tech company said over one month, it blocked and removed tens of thousands of malicious advertisements and took action against the accounts associated with the bad ads.

“Overall, in 2022, we blocked or removed 142 million advertisements for violating our misrepresentation policy and 198 million advertisements for violating our financial services policy,” the statement said.

In recent years, the company said it has developed extensive measures to tackle misinformation and unreliable claims in its advertising ecosystem.

It added that this includes policies against harmful health claims and demonstrably false claims that could undermine trust and participation in elections and also developed an industry-leading policy against climate change denial.

“In 2022, we blocked ads from running on over 300,000 publisher pages that violated these policies and blocked over 24 million policy-violating ads from serving.

“In addition, we blocked and removed over 51.2 million ads for inappropriate content including hate speech, violence and harmful health claims and 20.6 million ads for dangerous products or services such as weapons and explosives,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

