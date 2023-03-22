Jaiz Bank said it has appointed a new chairman in an acting capacity following the resignation of Umaru Abdul Mutallab from its board of directors.

The non-interest bank has endorsed the appointment of Musbahu Bashir as its acting chair subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to a regulatory filing seen by PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment to the new role, Mr Bashir chaired the bank’s Board Investment Committee, and has been a member of Jaiz Bank’s board of directors since 2012.

He is currently the chairman of Althani Group of Companies, and Cobalt International Services, which he has chaired for nearly two decades.

Mr Bashir is a director of Mafab Communications Limited, Resource Capital Group and Offshore Technologies International Limited.

“He obtained a BBA in Business Management in 1998 from Tafawa Balewa University, Abuja campus and a National Diploma in Irrigation Engineering from Kaduna State Polytechnic 1987,” the document said.

He is a recipient of an honorary doctorate from Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

