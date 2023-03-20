Jean-Marc Cordier, a former Vice President of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has joined the services of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Garba Deen Muhammad, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPCL, in a statement on Monday said Mr Cordier joined the company as head of its oil trading arm, NNPC Trading Ltd.

The statement noted that the appointment is in furtherance of the ongoing repositioning drive in the company towards improved growth, better performance, and service delivery.

It added that Mr Cordier, a renowned international oil trader and a French/Swiss national, holds a Master’s degree in Corporate Finance with distinction from Paris 9 University.

“He comes into the role with a rich background spanning over 30 years in physical oil, oil derivatives, and risk management, with significant experience in reorganizing and creating a trading business.

“He spent 24 years with Elf Trading/Total Trading in various positions as Trader, Trading Desk Manager in Geneva, and four years as the Global Trading Manager at Addax Energy in Geneva,” the statement said.

At Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mr Cordier served as Vice President of Middle Distillates, Senior Vice President of Risk Management, Senior Team Member in charge of building the trading activity for ADNOC and the launch of ADNOC Global Trading (AGT) in December 2020.

Mr Cordier has since assumed duty, the NNPCL said.

