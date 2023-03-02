Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, said Thursday that its new chief executive officer, Jeremy Awori, has assumed his role with effect from 1 March.

The Group appointed Mr Awori in September 2022 upon the retirement of the former CEO, Ade Ayeyemi, who clocked 60.

Speaking in a press statement by the bank, Mr Awori said his appointment is a fantastic opportunity to take Ecobank to the next level of growth.

“Despite current global challenges, Africa offers promising prospects,” he said.

“Ecobank is uniquely positioned to provide systematic change across the banking sector at a pan-African level, using the geographic footprint it has already established.

“Through our single gateway platform, we are well-positioned to provide the necessary financial products and solutions for countries, corporates, and SMEs to capitalize on the continent’s vast resource, trade, and investment opportunities.

“We also provide relevant, accessible, and affordable financial services that address the evolving needs of a vibrant, youthful, and entrepreneurial continent. Ecobank’s brand and heritage, continue to be a

source of pride.”

The Group Chairman, Alain Nkontchou, described the new CEO as a result-oriented effective leader with extensive knowledge of the African banking landscape. These qualities, he said, make him the ideal choice to steer the growth of the Ecobank Group through the era of rapid global and continental changes.

He also noted that Mr Awori has the full support of the ETI Board.

Profile

Mr Awori brings with him over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including close to a decade serving as CEO and Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya Plc.

Before joining Absa, he served in leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle East and Africa.

His extensive expertise, skills, and industry know-how make him a valuable addition to the Ecobank Group, the statement said.

