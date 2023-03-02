Adaora Umeoji, who has held the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Zenith Bank since 2016, has parted company with the lender, Nigeria’s biggest bank by market value said Thursday.

Mrs Umeoji, according to a regulatory filing posted on the Nigerian Exchange website, retired effectively on 24 February.

“This follows the expiration of her tenure of office as Deputy Managing Director in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) circular No.FPR/DIR/PUB/CIR/001/070 dated February 24, 2023,” the document said.

Mrs Umeoji joined the bank in 1998 and was later appointed as the head, the marketing group, Maitama branch and the deputy zonal head, Abuja Zone.

She became a board member of Zenith Bank in October 2012, and thereafter took the role of executive director overseeing the Abuja and Middle Belt zones of the bank.

The bank said Mrs Umeoji graduated from the University of Jos in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

She obtained a Master’s in Business Administration in 2003 from the University of Calabar.

