Seplat Energy said Tuesday it has appointed Koosum Kalyan as an independent non-executive director with effect from 28 February.

Ms Kalyan is a South African businesswoman and economist whose career began in the Electricity Commission in Melbourne, Australia, the company said.

According to a statement issued by Nigeria’s biggest energy company by market value, Ms Kalyan subsequently joined Shell South Africa as an economist and became a member of the Shell Global Scenario Planning Team after which she embarked on her expatriate posting to Shell International London for 9 years.

“The scope of her work included projects in Nigeria, Gabon, Mozambique, Tanzania, etc.

“Ms Kalyan assisted governments in transforming its energy policies and in joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative during her tenure at Shell and also assisted in digitizing government institutions,” it said.

The new appointee has served on the boards of several prestigious companies where she expertly contributed her wealth of knowledge to the progress of these companies and was recently appointed the Chairperson of Control Risk for Southern Africa.

Ms Kalyan has a degree in Economics from the University of Durban Westville. She also completed the Senior Executive Management Program at London Business School and a Leadership Management Program at Shell Leadership Institute.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of SEPLAT Energy, Basil Omiyi, said the company eagerly looks forward to her contribution.

“The Board of SEPLAT Energy is pleased to welcome Ms Koosum Kalyan. Koosum has a proven track record of operating across the African continent and her experience spans decades and cuts across the oil and gas industry as well as the wider energy industry. SEPLAT Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contribution she will make towards the Company’s growth plans achieving global success,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

