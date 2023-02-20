The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Monday said it has 1.8 billion litres of petroleum in the country for February and March.

The NNPCL said this in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.

The statement said in its concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products nationwide, NNPCL has put in a place a robust plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from mid-February to March.

It explained that its latest updates released on Monday show that NNPC Limited has a total of 1.805 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20 million litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency.

It noted that an additional PMS supply of 884 Million litres is also expected into the country by 28 February.

“For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5 billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days of sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.

“While assuring motorists that it has adequate and sufficient volumes on both land (all the depots) and marine vessels, the NNPC Limited, as the provider of energy security for the country, will continue to sustain the availability of petroleum products across the country,” it said.

The announcement comes days after the oil company assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adequate petroleum supply for election logistics.

Scarcity

In recent months, Nigerian motorists and household users had a tough time getting petroleum products at filling stations across the country.

The scarcity persisted despite the government’s repeated claims it had enough petroleum products in stock.

Earlier in February, the NNPCL assured INEC of adequate petroleum supply for election logistics.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance when a team, led by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, visited the NNPC towers in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu met with the officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into mitigating the effects of petrol scarcity for the transportation of electoral materials and officials on election day.

He noted that the shortage of petroleum products being experienced across the country could affect operations on election day.

Speaking during the visitation, the NNPCL boss noted that the oil firm is the only company that has floating mega stations in the country, adding that it will leverage on this to facilitate marine operations in the riverine areas of the country.

“I assure you just as you have indicated, we have taken very extreme measures to see that we can contain the current distribution challenges that we have and will believe that within the next one week, there will be significant relief if not the elimination of the current situation that we are facing,” Mr Kyari said.

