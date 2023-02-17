The Board of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PIc has announced the confirmation of the appointment of Sunday Olumorin as its managing director.

The confirmation, announced Friday, comes eight months after his appointment on 15 June 2022.

In a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the bank said Mr Olumorin succeeds the former managing director, Olabanjo Obaleye.

The appointment is in line with the bank’s succession plan and was confirmed by CBN on 15 June 2022, it added.

Before his appointment, Mr Olumorin was an executive director of the bank. Having held various senior executive roles with the bank, the disclosure says that he brings over 20 years’ experience of working across all areas of mortgage, finance, investments, consulting and real estate in Nigeria.

“Mr. Olumorin has headed many strategic departments and units in the bank including business development; financial control, audit and Internal control, operations and Information technology which has helped propel the bank to be one of the leading primary mortgage banks in Nigeria,” the bank said.

“The managing director holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Ilorin.

“He has also attended several international seminars and workshops on mortgage financing in the United Kingdom and United States of America, including the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and MBAN DEVPAR Housing Finance Program in Canada.”

The MD is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, the bank said.

