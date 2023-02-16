The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday said that it is seeking the support of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in an intense search for multiple partners to develop the Niger Delta.

The NDDC in a statement via its official Twitter page said the plan was disclosed when the Managing Director of the commission, Samuel Ogbuku, led the commission’s executive management team to the NNPC Ltd on Wednesday.

The commission noted that the quest to seek partnerships is part of its renewed approach to expedite the development of the Niger Delta in creative ways, irrespective of funding and liabilities challenges.

“The NDDC MD, Samuel Ogbuku, today led the Commission’s executive management team to the NNPC Ltd to propose a partnership for speedy development of the Niger Delta.

“The family of the beautiful bride NDDC seeks its hand in marriage and was led by the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Mr Mele Kyari, to joyfully receive the visiting suitor,” it said.

The statement explained that Mr Ogbuku was accompanied by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Charles Airhiavbere, and Executive Director, Projects, Charles Ogunmola.

“The NDDC’S partnership overture to the NNPC comes on the heels of similar moves to get the hands of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and POWERCHINA in a multiple-partner marriage.

