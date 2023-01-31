Trans-Afam Power Ltd, a subsidiary of Transcorp Group, on Monday announced the completion of the rehabilitation of its Afam 5 GT unit 20 Gas Turbine power generating unit.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the rehabilitated unit, located at Okoloma Afam, Ndoki in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been successfully commissioned and synchronised to the national grid, bringing an additional 138MW to its existing capacity.

Transcorp Group had in 2013, through its power subsidiary, Transcorp Power Limited (TPL), acquired the 972MW gas-fired Ughelli Power Plant, which has since been transformed.

With the acquisition of Afam Power Plc, Transcorp has further cemented its position as a key player in the power sector, the company said.

Expressing his delight in a statement on Monday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Trans-Afam Power Limited, Vincent Ozoude, said since the administrative handover of the Afam Power Plant in March 2021, they have been working diligently to realize the full potential of the plant.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed the rehabilitation of GT20, having been out of service for over 15 years prior to our takeover.

“We are glad to have achieved this feat, using a combination of our in-house resources and other local technical support, with about 20 per cent of foreign expert support in the rehabilitation project, showing our commitment to local content development,” Mr Ozoude said.

He noted that it is impressive how far the company has come from 48 MW average generation, when they took over, to raising production to 120 MW generation within the first two months.

READ ALSO:

President and Group CEO of Transcorp, Owen Omogiafo, who was accompanied by the members of the technical committee of the board of directors, expressed delight at the commissioning of the rehabilitated Afam 5 GT 20 power generating unit, stressing its significance to Transcorp Group and their commitment to transforming the power sector in Nigeria.

“Our purpose at Transcorp Group is to Improve Lives and Transform Africa, one investment at a time. We are pleased with the progress we are making to expand access to electricity in Nigeria through our investments in the power sector, Mr Omogiafo said.

“You cannot achieve sustainable economic transformation without a reliable power supply. It is that understanding that has led us at Transcorp, under the leadership of our Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu CFR to invest in the power sector. We are happy with the progress we are making in our power plants and strive to continue to optimize our available generation capacity, with an improved gas supply, which has become increasingly challenging.

“We will also continue to build our local capacity by investing in human capital development and positive engagement with our host communities and stakeholders,” he said.

Transnational Corporation plc (Transcorp Group) is Nigeria’s largest leading diversified conglomerate with strategic investments and core interests in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors.

A publicly quoted conglomerate with a diversified shareholders base of about 300,000 investors, its notable assets include Transcorp Hotels plc (Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Transcorp Hotels, Calabar, and Aura by Transcorp Hotels); Transcorp Power Limited, Transafam Power Limited and Transcorp Energy Limited (operator of OPL 281).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

