Guinness Nigeria Plc said Monday it has appointed Grainne Wafer as a non-executive director to its board effective from 25 January.

The new appointee is currently Diageo Global Brand Director, Guinness and Malta Guinness, and has a reputation for strategic interventions that have spurred great performance outcomes.

“She brings to the Board extensive marketing experience having held leadership roles across Commercial, Innovation and Marketing functions within the Diageo business,” the Guinness board said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES and posted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s website.

“The Board is optimistic that Mrs. Wafer’s invaluable experience and passion for inclusion and diversity would be of great benefit by driving improved performance and sustainable business growth for the Company.”

The document also announced the departure of Mark Sandys, whose role Mrs Wafer is filling. Mr Sandys joined the Guinness board on 30 August, 2017, and he was a member of the company’s nomination, governance and remunerations committee until his exit.

“The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Mark Sandys for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the Company and wishes him success following assumption of his new role within Diageo,” Guinness said.

