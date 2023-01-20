Premier Hotel Ibadan is on track to commence a transformation that will turn it into a five-star hotel, its owners Odu’a Investment Company Limited said in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Odu’a Investment Company, jointly owned by the six states of South-west Nigeria, disclosed that it took the decision in quest for excellence.

The company added that it has brokered a joint venture pact with an international hotel development and management firm with the competence and technical know-how as well as the financial capacity to carry out the overhaul.

“The hotel redevelopment project will entail remodelling, renovating, and upgrading the existing structure as well as adding new and modern facilities befitting of a 5-Star world-class Hotel,” Premier Hotel said.

The statement said the hotel would be immediately shut down to ensure a suitable environment “for the commencement, execution, and timely completion of the project”.

To be executed in phases, the remodelling will have its first stage completed in twenty-four months.

It is expected that the transformation will deliver additional upgraded rooms, international standard conferencing facilities, latest fitness and recreation facilities, restaurants providing African and Continental cuisine services, among others.

Currently, the hotel has 87 bedrooms made up of 80 double rooms, 6 executive suites and 1 luxury suite.

Premier Hotel said it has sought assent from all relevant regulators.

Odu’a Investment Company has as its subsidiaries Lagos Airport Hotel, Wemabod Estates, Cocoa Industries Limited, E&O Power and Equipment Leasing Limited, Western Hotels and WestLink Integrated Agriculture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

