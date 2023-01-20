PZ Cussons Nigeria, the local unit of British consumer goods and healthcare products manufacturer PZ Cussons Plc, said Thursday it has tentatively appointed Brian Egan as its chief finance officer (CFO) following the departure of Zuber Momoniat, who resigned on 31 December, 2022.

Mr Egan’s interim appointment took effect on 1 January, the company said.

He has functioned in the position of CFO of a number of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE250 as well as other international bourses including the Nigerian Exchange and Canada’s Ventures Exchange.

Mr Egan has vast corporate experience spanning three decades and a half, having worked with international fast-moving consumer goods companies, manufacturing, retail & mining and logistics.

“Brian is also an expert at delivering strong financial management, leadership and control to support commercial growth and transformational change,” PZ Cussons said in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Egan also served as the CFO of Dangote Cement from 2014 to 2019.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Hons) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Accounting from the University College, Dublin.

He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland (FCA).

