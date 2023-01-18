Access Holdings Plc expects to expand its operations to France and Hong Kong by 2027, Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets said in a five-year strategy document issued on Monday.

As part of a broader plan to be Africa’s gateway to the world, the lender said the expansion move also involves the group branching out into markets including Malta, Dubai (UAE), Lebanon, China and Mumbai (India).

Access Holdings is expecting its clientele to reach 125 million by 2027, with retail clients expected to make up 100 million of its customer base by then.

Currently, the lender has over 52 million retail customers in the 17 countries in which it operates.

The financial services group has unveiled several grand aspirations it wants to accomplish in the next half a decade and wants its retail banking business to have evolved into a digital sales and service provider by 2027.

It expanded the value of its digital lending from N2 billion in 2017 to N146 billion in 2021.

Access Holdings disclosed in the document posted on the Nigerian Exchange’s website that it is setting sights on becoming one of the top two pensions players across the markets where it operates.

Last year, the holdco acquired a controlling stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited and an indirect equity stake in Sigma Pensions Limited.

It is anticipated that Access Bank Nigeria, the local unit of the group’s commercial banking division, will account for 52 per cent of gross revenue and one-third of pre-tax profit.

Access Holdings wholesale business is seen contributing 63 per cent to gross revenue and half of profit before tax while retail business is expected to account for a quarter of gross revenue and 31 per cent of pre-tax profit.

The banking subsidiary, the document said, will act as the nexus to drive transformation for the group and will help drive financial inclusion and digital customer solutions.

“By the end of 2027, we expect to be in at least 26 countries and in at least 3 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries supporting trade (United Kingdom, France & United States of America),” the corporation said.

Divisions

The holdco is broadly divided into five subsidiaries namely retail, commercial & corporate banking; insurance brokerage; payment and switching services; consumer lending and agency banking; as well as asset management and pension fund administration.

The group said its share of total transactions in Africa will rise to 33.3 per cent by 2027.

Access Holdings gross earnings for the first nine months of 2022 grew 25 per cent to N906.9 billion, while its profit before tax for the period stood at N148.7 billion. It expects gross revenue for the year to surpass N1 trillion.

The group sees tapping Africa’s unbanked population of 370 million as integral to its five-year growth plan. It has said its international subsidiaries will be anchored out of Access Bank UK.

Access Holdings was established as Access Bank in 1989 and became a public limited liability company in 1998, the year its shares were listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. It acquired Intercontinental Bank Plc in 2012, enabling it to become one of Nigeria’s five biggest banks.

A merger with Diamond Bank in 2019 shot the customer base to 42 million, the largest by any lender in Africa. Last March, it completed a transformation to a financial holding company, allowing it to set up other businesses within financial services outside its core commercial banking operation.

As of last September, its assets totalled N13.5 trillion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

