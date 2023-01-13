Beer-maker International Breweries has appointed a new company secretary/general counsel to take the place of Muyiwa Ayojimi, who gave up the role on 31 December, 2022, the firm said Thursday in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange.

Mr Ayojimi was the principal legal officer of the brewer for more than ten years, a service the board said he executed with “unalloyed, steadfast dedication and professionalism.”

He will be replaced by Ayokunle Ayoko beginning from 16 January, 2023.

Mr Ayoko previously held the same position at FBN General Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Insurance Limited), FBN Insurance Limited and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited. He was the company secretary/legal adviser of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc prior to his appointment by International Breweries.

A graduate of Law from University of Ibadan, Mr Ayoko holds an executive diploma in International Law & Diplomacy from Kingsland Foundation, Abuja. He has also a certificate in Global Governance & Diplomacy from the European School for Leadership Development.

In addition to being a chartered secretary, Mr Ayoko is a certified management consultant and a certified compliance analyst as well.

“Ayo holds fellowships from both the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria (FIMC) and the Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA,” the document said.

“He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Directors (IoD), and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN).”

He received the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards’ “40 under 40” award from Esq Magazine, Lagos and is a recipient of the 2022 Africa Forty Under Forty Awards (Xodus Communications/Ministry of Arts and Culture, Ghana).

The lawyer also took the 2020 Modern Governance 100 award and the 2022 Global & Ethics Leader award presented by Diligent Corporation, New York.

