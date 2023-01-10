The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Monday dismissed a claim that it registered “Wickedness Association of Nigeria, Lokoja Chapter” as a business name.

According to the commission, a ‘certificate of registration’ containing the name of the ‘association’ was making rounds on social media claiming that the ‘association’ was registered on 24 December 2022, with registration number BN 74101.

The commission in a statement described the certificate as “false, fake and a forgery.”

The commission said the name and object of the ‘association’ offend the provisions of section 852 (1)(c) in that they are undesirable, offensive and contrary to public policy.

It also said the officer who was said to have signed the certificate had retired from the service of the commission long before the date the certificate was purportedly issued.

It said: “We wish to categorically state that the purported certificate of registration of ‘wickedness association of Nigeria Lokoja branch’ was not and could not have been issued by the commission for the following reasons:

“The commission does not register associations as business names. The name and object of the ‘association’ offend the provisions of section 852 (1)(c) in that they are undesirable, offensive and contrary to public policy.

“The officer who purportedly signed the certificate had retired from the service of the commission long before the date the certificate was purportedly issued.”

The CAC called on Nigerians to ignore the ‘certificate’ as it did not emanate from its office.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby informed that the purported certificate of registration of ‘wickedness association of Nigeria Lokoja branch’ is false, fake and a forgery. It is wicked and fraudulent,” the statement said.

