Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc said it has authorised the appointment of key executives in its top hierarchy as well as in some of its subsidiaries following endorsement from regulators.

The local unit of Africa’s biggest bank Standard Bank Group now has Babs Omotowa, the former managing director of Nigeria LNG Limited between December 2011 and September 2016, as a non-executive director on its board.

Mr Omotowa served as Global Upstream Vice President (S&E) at Shell and later as Special Adviser/Global Upstream Director at the oil major’s Netherlands’ operation.

Olu Delano, who has led Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ client coverage in Nigeria since September 2009, is filling an executive director role.

“With these appointments, we intend to strengthen our capabilities for better customer service delivery,” Demola Sogunle, the holdco’s chief executive said in a statement announcing the appointments.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we are committed to growing our people because no organisation can progress without placing a high premium on its human capital and investing in the growth trajectory of its staff”.

A new payments unit Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited has been under proposal since at least last January and will have Okechukwu Nwoke and Adenike Odukomaiya as its non-executive directors once it sets sail.

While Tosin Leye-Odeyemi has been appointed as a non-executive director at Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, Brian Marshal gets a similar role at the group’s investment banking division, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited.

Dele Sotubo and Charles Onwude have both been appointed as non-executive directors in Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited, its venture capital management arm. Mr Onwude has equally been appointed as a non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings reported a 38.1 per cent leap in net profit in the nine months to September 2022, putting its after-tax profit at N55.2 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

